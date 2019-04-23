ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man remains hospitalized after being shot in a parking lot in Red Oak.
Police say Max Pryor was caught shoplifting inside the Walmart store on Ryan Drive. Employees were trying to stop him from leaving when the 33-year-old got into an argument with another man just outside the store exit.
Both men continued arguing as they moved into the parking lot, but ultimately went to their separate vehicles. The man who Pryor argued with was in a vehicle with his family, attempting to leave, when Pryor chased them down.
After again arguing with the man, Pryor got out of his vehicle and began hitting the driver’s side window of the man’s vehicle and yelling profanities and threats.
According to police, Pryor opened the driver’s side door of the other man’s vehicle at which point he was shot several times. Bullets hit Pryor in his pelvic region and one of his hands, but his injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.