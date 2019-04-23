  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight over a parking space ended with one man in the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and another in jail.

Dallas officers found the victim in the 2600 block of McKinney Ave. just after midnight. He told them he was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect, Nnaemeka Onyedebely, 28.

The altercation then turned physical at which time Onyedebely struck the victim with a weapon before shooting him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with non-life threatening injuries.

Onyedebely fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. But during the course of the investigation he returned to the scene of the incident, where he was arrested by officers.

 

 

