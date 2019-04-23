NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Target is recalling some 495,000 wooden toys because small wheels on the vehicles can come off, posing a choking hazard.
The Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles were sold between October and November 2018.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, no injuries have been reported but there have been four reports of the wheels detaching off the toys, including a report of a missing wheel on a toy that hadn’t been opened.
The vehicles, that depict a caboose, Santa in a sleigh, an ice cream truck/food truck, a train, a police car, a fire truck, a taxi and a digger, were sold individually and as an eight-pack assortment in stores and on the Target website.
Anyone who purchased the recalled toys are being asked to take them away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.
For more information call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT or go to the Target website and click the word “recalls” at the bottom of the page.