  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lottery, Lottery Ticket, lottery tickets, lottery winner, lottery winnings, Mega Millions, Mega Millions jackpot, Powerball, Powerball Jackpot, Powerball tickets, Powerball winners, Winning numbers

MADISON, Wis. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The winner of Powerball lottery ticket worth an estimated $768 million will soon be revealed.

Lottery officials scheduled a news conference Tuesday in Wisconsin where the ticket was sold last month. The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number 12.

Lottery officials said a person coming forward to claim the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history will attend the news conference. They didn’t indicate whether it is one individual winner or a person representing a group of people.

State law in Wisconsin doesn’t allow lottery winners to stay anonymous.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, a city of about 40,000 people roughly 14 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The ticket has a cash option of $477 million.

The gas station will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s