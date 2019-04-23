MADISON, Wis. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The winner of Powerball lottery ticket worth an estimated $768 million will soon be revealed.
Lottery officials scheduled a news conference Tuesday in Wisconsin where the ticket was sold last month. The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number 12.
Lottery officials said a person coming forward to claim the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history will attend the news conference. They didn’t indicate whether it is one individual winner or a person representing a group of people.
State law in Wisconsin doesn’t allow lottery winners to stay anonymous.
The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, a city of about 40,000 people roughly 14 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The ticket has a cash option of $477 million.
The gas station will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.
