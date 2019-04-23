



– JPS Hospital is facing a new lawsuit from another person who says she was seriously hurt riding in a hospital elevator a couple of years ago.

Patricia Price of Arlington says she has permanent injuries to her neck and back.

The lawsuit says Price had an appointment to get a new primary care doctor at JPS, but she ended up going to the emergency room.

The lawsuit says, “While standing in the elevator — ms. price was violently jolted by the abrupt falling then stopping of the elevator. She was injured by that jolting — and was taken by an ambulance to the JPS emergency room. The impact caused serious and permanent injuries to her neck and back that require extensive treatment.”

Price is seeking anywhere from $200,000 to $1-million in damages.

The lawsuit also claims the hospital had received other complaints regarding elevator problems before Price’s incident.

Documents Detail Extensive History Of Elevator Problems At JPS Hospital

Documents obtained by CBS11 in February showed there were at least 51 incidents reported by people in which they said they were trapped in an elevator.

In January, hospital nurse Carren Stratford was crushed by an elevator but survived.

About a week before that, the elevator maintenance company, thyssenkrupp, sent the hospital a letter telling it to stop working on and resetting the elevators.

An independent consultant suggested a modernization of the hospital’s elevators in 2017, including the one Stratford was injured on.

But thyssenkrupp said improvements were only made on two elevators.

JPS Hospital announced it was ending its contract with thyssenkrupp effective May 14, but CBS11 learned Tuesday the hospital started a new contract with SW Elevators on Monday, so the termination happened about three weeks ahead of schedule.