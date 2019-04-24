DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will be delivering the commencement address at Paul Quinn College in Dallas next month during the school’s 130th graduation.
O’Rourke’s campaign announced on Wednesday that he was named the commencement speaker at Texas’ oldest historically black college for its graduation on Saturday, May 4.
“We are thrilled to have Beto return to campus to address our graduating seniors and help us send them to the next chapter of their lives,” said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College. “Beto has been a long-time friend to the Quinnite Nation and to HBCUs across the country, and we look forward to having him share this moment with our students and their families.”
The school said it will be O’Rourke’s third trip to the campus in the last two years.
O’Rourke has made his name known throughout the nation during his campaign to overtake Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas during the 2018 midterm election. After losing that race, the Democrat made his announcement that he’s running for president in the 2020 election.