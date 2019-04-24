WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – BlueCross BlueShield of Texas has removed a physicians group serving the 14 Texas Health Resources hospitals because it could not reach a deal with the group.

The physician’s group called Texas Medicine Resources has 230 emergency physicians serving area hospitals.

Customers with BCBSTX insurance plans could face higher medical bills if they use emergency services at one of these hospitals.

While the ER physicians at these hospitals are considered out-of-network effective April 16, the hospital chain will remain in-network with BCBSTX.

Dr. Ralph Baine of Texas Medicine Resources told the CBS 11 I-Team doctors would accept out-of-network payments.

Both BCBSTX and Texas Medicine Group say they are working on a resolution.

Click here for a list of all affected hospitals.

