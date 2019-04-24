NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is in jail after leading authorities on a chase, crashing into a business and getting away from officers, for a short time.
North Richland Hills Police said a Tarrant County deputy tried to pull the woman over around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for traffic-related offenses.
That’s when police said she tried ramming the deputy twice, drove off and crashed into an AT&T store on Grapevine Highway in Hurst.
While a North Richland Hills officer tried taking the woman into custody, the officer “fired their service weapon,” police said in a news release.
Police did not say why the gun was fired, but the suspect took off again.
Police later found her and her banged up Hyundai sedan at a Wells Fargo on Precinct Line Road in Hurst, where she appeared to be skimming credit card information off the drive up ATM.
No one was hurt.