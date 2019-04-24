WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
Filed Under:crash into store, DFW News, North Richland Hills Police, officer involved shooting, OIS, police chase, Tarrant County Deputy, Traffic stop

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is in jail after leading authorities on a chase, crashing into a business and getting away from officers, for a short time.

North Richland Hills Police said a Tarrant County deputy tried to pull the woman over around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for traffic-related offenses.

That’s when police said she tried ramming the deputy twice, drove off and crashed into an AT&T store on Grapevine Highway in Hurst.

Damage from car involved in chase and crash in Tarrant County (courtesy: NRH Police)

While a North Richland Hills officer tried taking the woman into custody, the officer “fired their service weapon,” police said in a news release.

Police did not say why the gun was fired, but the suspect took off again.

Police later found her  and her banged up Hyundai sedan at a Wells Fargo on Precinct Line Road in Hurst, where she appeared to be skimming credit card information off the drive up ATM.

Car involved in chase and crash in Tarrant County (courtesy: NRH Police)

No one was hurt.

