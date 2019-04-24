DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The first female county chair to lead the Dallas County Republican Party, Missy Shorey has died.
She was 47.
“Missy Shorey was a great leader for Dallas County and will be sorely missed,” said Collin County GOP’s Executive Director Neal J. Katz. He also praised Shorey’s “great” fundraising abilities.
Her husband Marc Himelhoch wrote in a Facebook post that Shorey “passed unexpectedly” on Tuesday. He continued: “Friends and family. It is with heavy heart that I must inform you that my beloved Missy Shorey passed unexpectedly last night to be with the Angels in Heaven. Words cannot express how much she meant to me and so many of you. There will be two memorial services. One in Burnt Hills, NY on Wednesday May 1st and another in Dallas at a date TBD. More details to follow.”
Another tribute was tweeted by another precinct chair for the county Republican party, Ronda Kay Moreland.
“As a precinct chair of the Dallas County Republican Party I am heartbroken for the tragic loss of our County Chair Missy Shorey. I know our entire Party is shocked to hear this news. Our family extends our prayers to Mark & Missy’s entire family.”
https://twitter.com/ProducerRondaK/status/1121095664186920962