FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth will continue its annual tradition of yoga and Zumba in the plaza this spring and summer starting this Saturday.
The free classes will be held every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in Sundance Square Plaza, located between 3rd and 4th Street in downtown Fort Worth.
From newcomers to veterans, everyone is welcome, with no registration necessary, according to a Sundance Square news release Wednesday.
Participants are asked to bring their own mats and filled water bottles.
In case of inclement weather, Sundance Square will post to social media 30 minutes to one hour prior to the class start regarding cancellations. If a class is cancelled, it will not be rescheduled and the next class will be held as listed.