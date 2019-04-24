FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch Police are looking for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s apartment Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. and sexually assaulted her.
It happened in the 14200 block of Heritage Circle.
Police said the suspect knocked on the door and when the victim answered, he pulled out a gray pistol and pushed his way in.
The suspect struck the victim on the head with the pistol and then sexually assaulted her.
Farmers Branch Police describe the suspect this way:
Black male, late teens early twenties, short black hair, slight goatee, approximately 5’8”, medium build and wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants.
Police said if anyone saw someone matching this description in the area during this period or saw anything suspicious, call the Farmers Branch Police Department at 972-484-3620.
“Also, please make sure to verify whom you are opening your door for and call us if you have any doubts,” Farmers Branch Police said in a news release.