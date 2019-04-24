WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
ERATH COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple witnesses told KTAB-TV in Abilene that a mother and two children trapped inside a vehicle in an Erath County creek died.

A high-water rescue mission began sometime before 6 a.m. after a vehicle drove into a creek off SH 1702 and CR 335, according to newspaper The Flash Today.

(credit: Annie Gimbel/CBS 11 News)

The paper reported that a man was rescued after he was found clinging to a tree, but the woman and two children, ages 3 and 7, were missing, prompting an hours-long search.

Workers from a funeral home were called to the scene at 10:30 a.m., according to the paper.

 

 

