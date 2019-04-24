WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
Filed Under:Burnet, foot run over, officer charged with murder, Sgt. Russell Butler, Texas, Texas News, use of force

BURNET, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas police officer is charged with murder for fatally shooting a man who ran over his foot.

Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson says former Patrol Sgt. Russell Butler also had been fired for violating the department’s use of force policy.

KVUE television in Austin reports Butler was charged Tuesday with murder and three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant for the killing of 25-year-old Brandon Michael Jacque in the city about 55 miles northwest of Austin.

Police previously said Butler shot Jacque in March after responding to a call about loud music and finding him parked in a red car. Jacque began driving off and ran over March’s left foot after being ordered to stop.

Butler then fired into the car, hitting Jacque.

Comments
  1. Clyde Singleton says:
    April 24, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Gotta see the body cam footage, but a motor vehicle is a deadly weapon and the officer has a right to use deadly force if he fears for his life.

    Reply

