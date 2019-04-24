WACO (CBSDFW.COM) – A married couple who admitted sexually assaulting potentially 25 minors, including multiple infants, as well as producing child pornography was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.
Christopher Almaguer, 27, and Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, 27, were also ordered to each pay $10,000 to the Justice Victims of Trafficking Fund and be placed on supervised release for the remainder of their lives after completing their time in prison.
Paul Perez, Jr., 25, Christopher Almaguer’s brother, was also sentenced to 20 years for receipt of child pornography.
The Almaguers were arrested last October by Attorney General Paxton’s Child Exploitation Unit and admitted to recording and uploading explicit videos of themselves sexually assaulting children as young as eight months old. The Almaguers and Perez have remained in custody since their arrest.
“My office does all it can to protect Texans, and I am proud of the difficult work that my Child Exploitation Unit and the U.S. Department of Justice undertakes in order to keep our children safe from dangerous predators,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The detestable people who perpetuate such horrific crimes against children must be held accountable for their actions.”