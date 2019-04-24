BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The former men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin is set to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal.
Michael Center is expected to plead guilty in Boston federal court on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
The coach was charged with accepting $100,000 to help an applicant get admitted to the school as a tennis recruit even though the student didn’t play the sport. Authorities say $60,000 of that money was given to Center in cash during a meeting in a hotel parking lot and the other $40,000 went directly to the school’s tennis program.
Center was among dozens of coaches, famous parents and others arrested last month in the nationwide admissions scam.
Center had a 365-137 record over 18 seasons with the UT men’s team, which is considered one of the best programs in the country.
Former coaches at Yale and Stanford have already pleaded guilty. Fourteen parents have agreed to plead guilty.