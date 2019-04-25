McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifteen men have been arrested in an online child predator sting led by the Collin County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday, investigators from 14 different federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in the April 10 to April 12 effort called, Operation Atlas.
Investigators executed numerous search and arrest warrants, along with rescuing a child victim in Arkansas. Investigators believe this child was used in the production of child pornography.
The 15 individuals arrested were charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.
In addition, investigators seized a large number of electronic devices used by these suspects to commit their crimes, which will undergo further forensic examination and additional arrests are expected.
“These criminals go to great lengths to hide their true identities as they seek to exploit our children using the worldwide web. The talent level, experience, and dedication of the Investigators and Analysts who worked on Operation Atlas are extraordinary and their ability to root out these criminals should be commended. There is no way to estimate the number of children saved by their efforts,” said Sheriff Jim Skinner.
The following law enforcement agencies participated in Operation Atlas:
United States Marshal’s Service-Eastern District of Texas, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Child Protective Investigations, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Allen Police Department, Carrollton Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Farmers Branch Police Department, Irving Police Department, and Wylie Police Department.