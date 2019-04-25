DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people in a U-Haul truck have been taken into custody after police say they led authorities in Dallas County on a chase early Thursday morning.
Police say the chase started at a motel in northeast Dallas and then went into Garland. The chase soon involved Garland and Mesquite police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
Eventually, the chase ended in south Dallas near Malcom X Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street at around 4:15 a.m. Four people were taken into custody.
A four-wheeler and three motorcycles were found inside the U-Haul, and police believe they were stolen from local dealerships.
Police say they believe the suspects are using U-Haul trucks to steal motorcycles and four-wheelers.
According to police, this incident is tied to a previous chase on April 9 involving a U-Haul truck where the suspects abandoned it in a creek-bed. Police say at least one of the suspects that was taken into custody Thursday morning was arrested before for the previous chase.
The identities of the four people involved have not been released as authorities continue to investigate.