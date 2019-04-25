



– It was NFL Draft Day and for people in Allen the place to be Thursday night TwoRows Classic Grill.

Allen High School football fans cheered on one of their own, Kyler Murray, as he was selected as the number one pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

NOW: Allen HS football fans cheering on Allen’s own #KylerMurray at Two Rows Classic Grill watch party. Just selected as the the #1 pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft. He’s headed to the #ArizonaCardinals! @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/v3PAhuYvEy — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) April 26, 2019

The owner of TwoRows, Allen City Councilman and former OU athlete Baine Brooks, said when it came to hosting a draft watch party, he didn’t hesitate. His restaurant was packed as fans cheered on Murray.

“I cried and I couldn’t be more proud of Kyler Murray,” fan Ally Hines said.

“He is showing the world what we already knew because he was that special in high school,” Allen High School Associate Principal Jared Miller said.

Miller knew Murray well and cheered on the starting quarterback as he led the team to three 6-A Division One State Championships, finishing his high school career 43-0.

“This is a 2014 State Championship ring,” Miller said. “I’ve had 20 years of educating and I’ve never been a part of anything like that.”

Murray went on to become the Oklahoma Sooners starting quarterback for the 2018 season.

“We had the chance to watch the guy dart and run and throw,” Brooks said. “It was just so amazing to watch.”

Last year, Murray won the Heisman Trophy. Ahead of the NFL draft, he said in his heart he’s a football player. That’s what he lives for.

“I think it’s exciting to see what he can do,” fan Gary Rodenbaugh said.

“He’s going to be showing the world now in the NFL stage how special he really is,” Miller said.

Murray’s first official game will be against Detroit Lions the beginning of September.