NASHVILLE, Tennessee (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – North Texas product Kyler Murray has been selected the number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray is the second Landry Award winner in three years to be the top pick in the draft. Myles Garrett is the other one.

The quarterback’s decision to stick with football not play baseball created a new option for an Arizona team with a new coach in Kliff Kingsbury and a new offensive system.

A year after the Cardinals traded up to the 10th spot to grab Josh Rosen, they went with Oklahoma’s dynamic Heisman Trophy winner.

The team apparently believes Murray is a better fit running the offense of new coach Kliff Kingsbury, who worked in the Big 12 that Murray dominated last season.

Murray is the second straight Sooners quarterback taken atop the draft, following another Heisman recipient, Baker Mayfield, who went to Cleveland last year.

Mayfield had a superb rookie season, and the Cardinals can only hope Murray has a similar impact in the desert.

Kingsbury ran an offense at Texas Tech that put up prodigious numbers and had two quarterbacks — Case Keenum and Patrick Mahomes — who led the nation in passing.

With a strong arm and superb running ability, Murray has the tools to slide right into Kingsbury’s offense.

