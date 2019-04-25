Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A baby girl was welcomed into the world in North Texas with a police escort.
The soon-to-be dad flagged down a Fort Worth Police officer Thursday morning, but little Allyson couldn’t wait for him to safely get mom and dad to the delivery room.
The healthy baby girl was born under the awning of Medical City Alliance.
Fort Worth Police tweeted photos along with, “My wife is having a #Baby,!!!” Gregory (Dad) flagged down Officer Haecker at 730am this morning. Little Allyson was born inside mom & dad’s car under the ER awning after Officer Haecker escorted them to @MedCityAlliance”