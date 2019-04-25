FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic Presidential Candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders attracted hundreds of supporters and other Democrats to his campaign rally at Burnett Park in downtown Fort Worth Thursday.

His visit to Fort Worth came on the same day as former Vice President Joe Biden entered the Democratic primary.

When asked about Biden, Sanders told reporters, “Joe Biden is a friend of mine. Joe and I disagree on many, many major issues. I look forward to an issue-oriented campaign where we discuss the important issues facing the American people. But this I am confident of: At the end of the Democratic primary, whether I win or whether Joe wins, or whether anybody else wins, we’re going to see Democrats come together to defeat the most dangerous President in the modern history of this country, which is President Trump.”

Sen. Sanders sharply criticized President Trump, calling him a pathological liar and a fraud.

After visiting Houston Wednesday, Sanders expressed confidence about his chances in the Lone Star State. “I’m here in Fort Worth for one simple reason: And that is we believe we can and will beat Donald Trump here in Texas.”

Sanders was criticized this week after saying criminals in prison should still be able to vote.

But he didn’t back down. He doubled-down.

He told the crowd, “I think every American citizen, because of their citizenship, should have the right to vote even if they’re in jail.”

Sanders campaigned for Medicare for all and free tuition at public universities and colleges.

He said he’ll pay for it by rescinding President Trump’s tax cuts and raising taxes on the top 1% and profitable, large companies.

He also didn’t shy away from a fight over climate change. “And I know what state I’m in, we are going to take on Trump and the fossil-fuel industry.”

A new poll of 1,578 likely Democratic 2020 voters by Change Research shows former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke leading the Democratic Primary in Texas with 25%.

Biden has 20%, and Sanders, 19%.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 15% support.

California Senator Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren each has 5%, while former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro has 4%.

The other Democratic candidates have 2% percent or less.

Nelson White said he’s still deciding between his top two choices: “I would say Bernie and Beto. Just because I believe they’re going to do more for the community.”

Melissa Morales, a Sanders’ supporter, though said she believes he can win this time. “I am feeling the Bern. I felt the Bern the last election. I’m feeling it this election. I’m ready.”

Noe Diaz agreed. “I feel that the Bern movement in 2016 was strong with young voters. I feel we should bring it back and make it better.”