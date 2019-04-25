FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – She told police a man pulled a gun, forced his way in her apartment and raped her. Today police in Farmers Branch say at least part of her story was a lie.
The woman, who has not been identified, had reported that everything started Wednesday when she was in her apartment, in the 14200 block of Heritage Circle, and a man she didn’t know knocked on her door.
Investigators now say that while the woman may have been sexually assaulted, the incident “did not happen as initially reported by the victim.”
Through the course of their investigation police learned that the woman actually knows the alleged suspect.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, police also said the alleged suspect “did not force his way into the apartment nor did he use or display any weapon.”
Farmers Branch police apologized for any alarm their information caused,. They say they were “operating with the facts as presented at the time and chose to err on the side of caution.”
In the statement police did not say if any charges would be brought against the woman for making false claims or if anyone had been wrongly detained because of their search for the “suspect” she described.