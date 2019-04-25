GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have recovered videos of a vehicle that may have been involved in the deadly hit-and-run of Sabjot Singh Sureka, 22, on April 21 on Broadway Boulevard near Oates Road.
The video shows three vehicles traveling southbound on Broadway just before the location where the hit-and-run occurred, as well as right afterwards; one of which is a white SUV.
Witnesses said a white SUV may have been involved and investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying this vehicle and its driver.
Investigators believe the driver may not be aware they struck a person.
The investigation is ongoing and additional videos are being reviewed.
If anyone can identify the white SUV seen in the video, was in the area of Broadway and Oates at approximately 10:30 p.m., or may have information that can assist in the investigation, contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers online or at 972-272-8477.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.