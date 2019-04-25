BRENHAM (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell has combined the holy grail of desserts — cookies, cake and ice cream in its newest flavor to hit shelves.
It’s called Cookie Cake and it’s all that and more. It’s a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing just for fun.
“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is our first cookie cake,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The cookie cake pieces are delicious. They are chewy and loaded with chocolate chips. The chocolate and vanilla icing swirls are the finishing touches in every bite. ”
Cookie Cake is available in the half gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.