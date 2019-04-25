



Hair rollers, shower caps, pajamas, saggy pants and short shorts. This kind of attire will now get parents on one Houston high school kicked off campus.

Nationally acclaimed principal Carlotta Outley Brown of James Madison High School is standing by her decision for the new dress code despite the backlash she’s receiving.

CBS News reports that the new dress code came about after a parent apparently went to the school with a headwrap and a t-shirt dress. Outley Brown later sent a letter saying it’s banning attire that is “totally unacceptable for the school setting” for parents.

“You are your child’s first teacher,” she wrote. “We must have high standards.”

Other items that are prohibited include satin caps or bonnets, uncovered leggings, low-cut tops and more. The school already has a dress code for students that bans attire like hoodies, flip-flops and saggy pants.

Some parents have voiced their opposition to the new dress code.

“This is a failing school. You have other things to worry about than my attire,” parent Tomiko Miller told CBS News.

Joselyn Lewis told a local TV station that she was turned away from the school because of her headscarf and dress just before the letter was sent to parents.

“I did feel a little almost insulted,” Miller said.

“But if you’re just coming to that school or you get a call and you’re working out and you run up to the school, I really don’t feel like we should punish parents for trying to be involved and doing the right thing. At least that parent is at the school,” Milled added.

Outley Brown has received numerous honors for her work, including a $100,000 check from Ellen DeGeneres for a homeless outreach program she helped create.

According to CBS News, Outley Brown also created a parental dress code at her previous school, which won a National Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education.

“I believe that she cares or she wouldn’t be at that school,” Miller said. “Then let’s hear the plan for taking care of the academic standards. Then perhaps, let’s say, you know what, moms and dads, can we maybe up the ante a little bit? I really don’t know a parent who would have a problem with that, if it’s going to help.”