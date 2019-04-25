Comments
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Waxahachie Police said Thursday a landscaper discovered a man’s body around 3:30 p.m. on the banks of a pond located near Hunter’s Cove Apartments in the 1200 block of W. Hwy 287 Bypass.
Officers, detectives and Crime Scene Investigations Unit members have responded and are conducting an investigation.
Justice of the Peace Dan Cox responded and ordered the body to be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of family.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Lt. Marcus Brown at 469-309-4426.