FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch Police are looking for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s apartment Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. and sexually assaulted her.

It happened in the 14200 block of Heritage Circle.

Police said the suspect knocked on the door and when the victim answered, he pulled out a gray pistol and pushed his way in.

The suspect struck the victim on the head with the pistol and then sexually assaulted her.

It’s a safety reminder to double check who you’re opening the door to. It’s common sense that could keep you safe, according to resident Ramiro Ramirez.
“That’s the best advice anyone could give a female around here. Don’t open the door to strangers if you don’t know them. Pretty much everywhere is a rough neighborhood, especially here,” said Ramirez.

Farmers Branch Police describe the suspect this way:

Black male, late teens early twenties, short black hair, slight goatee, approximately 5’8”, medium build and wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants.

Police said if anyone saw someone matching this description in the area during this period or saw anything suspicious, call the Farmers Branch Police Department at 972-484-3620.

 

