HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after she tried to ram into a police car in Hurst during a police chase.
A North Richland Hills officer shot even shot at the woman, Trisha Boner, but missed.
She’s now facing evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant charges, according to a Hurst Police Department news release.
North Richland Hills Police said a Tarrant County deputy tried to pull Boner over around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for traffic-related offenses.
That’s when police said she tried ramming the deputy twice, drove off and crashed into an AT&T store on Grapevine Highway in Hurst.
During the attempt to apprehend Boner, a North Richland Hills officer fired their service weapon. Then she fled the area again.
Police later found Boner and her banged up Hyundai sedan at a Wells Fargo on Precinct Line Road in Hurst, where she appeared to be skimming credit card information off the drive up ATM.