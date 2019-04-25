  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after she tried to ram into a police car in Hurst during a police chase.

A North Richland Hills officer shot even shot at the woman, Trisha Boner, but missed.

She’s now facing evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant charges, according to a Hurst Police Department news release.

Trisha Boner (credit: Hurst Police Department)

North Richland Hills Police said a Tarrant County deputy tried to pull Boner over around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for traffic-related offenses.

That’s when police said she tried ramming the deputy twice, drove off and crashed into an AT&T store on Grapevine Highway in Hurst.

During the attempt to apprehend Boner, a North Richland Hills officer fired their service weapon. Then she fled the area again.

Police later found Boner and her banged up Hyundai sedan at a Wells Fargo on Precinct Line Road in Hurst, where she appeared to be skimming credit card information off the drive up ATM.

Car involved in chase and crash in Tarrant County (courtesy: NRH Police)

 

 

