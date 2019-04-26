  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Two black pistols, a 9mm and a 40 caliber, one on top of the other. (credit: iStock/Getty Images)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say two police cadets in Texas were shot in the leg after a gun accidentally discharged in the middle of their law enforcement class.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday night at the College of the Mainland Law Enforcement Training Academy in Texas City, about 40 miles southeast of Houston.

Texas City police say a cadet, identified as Clayton Whatley, had a loaded handgun in his backpack in a classroom and the gun accidentally fired when he reached into his bag.

Police say two cadets were struck in their legs and a third cadet was grazed. Authorities say the injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No charges have been filed, but the shooting is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

