  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Edmund Charles Barrera, Indecency with a Child, Irving ISD, Irving Police, Lee Britain Elementary School, music teacher


IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department has filed additional charges of Indecency with a Child against Charles Barrera, a former Lee Britain Elementary School music teacher.

The additional charges stem from a recent outcry from a 9-year-old victim and happened while Barrera was employed with the district.

Edmund Charles Barrera

Edmund Charles Barrera (credit: Irving Police Department)

Additionally, the crime took place during classroom hours and had reportedly occurred during the past few years.

Barrera was terminated by the school district in 2018 after Irving Detectives filed Indecency with a Child charges in another case.

Barrera has since bonded out on the latest arrest.

The Irving Police Department is encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of inappropriate contact. Any parent who feels their child may have been touched inappropriately is urged to report the matter to law enforcement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s