Comments
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department has filed additional charges of Indecency with a Child against Charles Barrera, a former Lee Britain Elementary School music teacher.
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department has filed additional charges of Indecency with a Child against Charles Barrera, a former Lee Britain Elementary School music teacher.
The additional charges stem from a recent outcry from a 9-year-old victim and happened while Barrera was employed with the district.
Additionally, the crime took place during classroom hours and had reportedly occurred during the past few years.
Barrera was terminated by the school district in 2018 after Irving Detectives filed Indecency with a Child charges in another case.
Barrera has since bonded out on the latest arrest.
The Irving Police Department is encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of inappropriate contact. Any parent who feels their child may have been touched inappropriately is urged to report the matter to law enforcement.