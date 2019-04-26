ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Allen Eagles High School community is proud today to see Kyler Murray add Overall Number One NFL Draft Pick to his impressive resume.

Many stayed out last night at Two Rows Classic Grill to watch the announcement on TV and cheer him on.

Murray, who graduated from Allen HS in 2014, was selected first by the Arizona Cardinals. For many in Allen, the pick was not a surprise.

“He’s a really good leader, a good kid and that’s part of the reason he’s gone so far,” said Oliver Pierce, the Assistant Wrestling Coach and JV Football Coach at Allen.

Pierce played football with Murray and remembers his talent: the 43-0 record with the Eagles; the three, 6-A state championship titles; the Heisman Trophy won by Murray last season at OU.

“I hope he does good. Nothing would surprise me about Kyler,” Pierce said.

Athletic Director Steve Williams recalls Murray’s character, too.

“The thing about it is we’re excited about him – not only for him – but we’re excited because he’s such a fine young man,” Williams said.

While Murray may have passed through Allen High School before today’s current student body was in attendance, his reputation will stick around for years to come.

“It was super cool to watch someone that you grew up idolizing accomplish such a big feat in life,” said Sophomore Daniel Wells. “I think he’s a dynamic player and he’s different than everyone else. I think he’s gonna tear it up.”

Murray may be the most well-known, but he is not the only Allen alum in the NFL draft this year.

Oklahoma’s Bobby Evans and Ole Miss’s Greg Little – both Allen grads – are expected picks in future rounds.