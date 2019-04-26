  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CVS Pharmacy, DFW News, employee stabbed, Fort Worth Police, Stabbing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a man who stabbed a CVS Pharmacy employee in the neck.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Friday at the store in the Arts District at 3614 Camp Bowie Road Near Montgomery.

Stabbing at CVS in Fort Worth (CBS 11)

Police said the suspect bought something at the CVS, left, then came back inside and stabbed the employee who was stocking items on shelves.

The worker was rushed to the hospital and is in serious condition.

No word yet on a motive or if there is any relationship between the suspect and the victim.

 

