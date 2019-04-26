FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With the 58th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Trysten Hill, defensive tackle out of University of Central Florida.
The 6’2″, 315 pound junior is from Lee, Florida.
He had 36 tackles for UCF in 2018.
Here is a summary about Hill from NFL.com:
Hill did not end his career at UCF on a positive note.
He barely played in the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU, made it clear he was unhappy about his playing time after the game, and did not thank the team’s current coaching staff in the note in which he made his declaration for early entry in the NFL draft. Hill had been a major factor in the Knights’ win in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, making six tackles, three for loss, and two sacks. But he had been in the doghouse throughout the 2018 season, only starting once in 11 contests in spite of having his most productive season (36 tackles, 10.5 for loss, three sacks). Under former coach Scott Frost, Hill started all 13 games as a true freshman (15 tackles, five for loss, one sack) and as a sophomore, when he earned second-team All-AAC honors (20 tackles, four for loss, two sacks).