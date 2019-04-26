(CBS 11) – Daddy Yankee (born Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez on February 3, 1977 in San Juan PR) is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and record producer.
He has been active in the media world since 1991. I wasn’t familiar with him until a few days ago when I was in the car listening to Z100/New York (WHTZ-FM) on their afternoon drive show with Mo’ Bounce and the song came up in the playlist. I immediately got hooked on it!
“Con Calma” (meaning “calmly” in English) is a high-energy song featuring Canadian rapper Snow. It was released on January 24, 2019, with a remix version released on April 19, 2019 featuring Katy Perry. The song is an excellent dancehall song. It has already topped the charts in sixteen other countries around the world and ranked in the top 10 in ten other countries. it reached #2 in the U.S. on the Hot Latin Songs chart.
Written by Ramon Ayala, Darrin O’Brien and Juan Rivera, produced by Play-N-Skillz, and running 3:12 on the El Cartel/Capitol label, the official video on YouTube has nearly reached 700 million views in less than five months.