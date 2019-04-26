  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT team has been called out to a mobile home park in Fort Worth.

What is believed to be a standoff with someone inside a trailer started just after 4:00 a.m. with a shots fired call to police.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

At least three armored vehicles, crews from the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar Mobile Healthcare are all at the scene in the 700 block of Leisure Drive, just north of Interstate-30 and Eastchase Parkway.
Just before 7:00 a.m. crews being kept a short distance from the park heard the sound of several flash-bang grenades followed by what is believed to have been gunfire.
Police have given few details as to exactly what is happening as this is still be a very active scene.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

