WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found by a landscaper on the banks of a Waxahachie pond as Dru Cisneres, 22.

He was found near Hunter’s Cove Apartments in the 1200 block of W. Hwy 287 Bypass.

Officers, detectives and Crime Scene Investigations Unit conducted an investigation.

Justice of the Peace Dan Cox responded and ordered Cisneres’ body to be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Lt. Marcus Brown at 469-309-4426.

