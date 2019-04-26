DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Children’s Cancer Fund annual gala raises more than $1 million a year for pediatric cancer research. This year, the stars of the show are young runway models who got the red carpet treatment for a very special reason.

It’s Hannah Jones’ 12th birthday, and one of her gifts is getting the royal treatment, complete with hair, makeup and an outfit fit for a princess.

“A pink jumper that is short and a sequined belt,” she says.

She is one of 25 children chosen as runway models for the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala.

All cancer patients themselves, they’re treated to pre-show makeovers courtesy of Salon Pompeo.

“It’s really priceless to have this opportunity to come, and just the experience is going to be beautiful and very memorable for her 12th birthday,” says Robin Jones, Hannah’s mother.

All 9 stylists donated their services free of charge.

“I think just having a laugh and a giggle and being able to walk the runway with who knows who. It’s going to be exciting. It’s like being a fairy or a princess or a prince,” says Lesley Armstrong of Salon Pompeo.

The models will be accompanied down the runway by celebrity escorts.

“Today I’m going to walk on stage with Troy Aikman, and he used to be a football player, too,” says 10-year-old Max Estrada.

An opportunity to undergo a different kind of treatment.

“I feel like super excited and proud, because I’ve been all through those cancers, and I now I could walk on stage,” Max says.

“It’s their night,” says Armstrong. “It’s a good time for them to shine and feel good.”

This is the 31st year for the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala.