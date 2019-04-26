Filed Under:Dallas, dead body, Death, DFW News, East Dallas, Police, RIP, Scene


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are no closer to identifying a dead woman found last week in a drainage culvert near 10200 Bruton Road.

Do you recognize this woman? (credit: Dallas Police Department)

She’s a black female in her mid-50s to early 60s, 5’06” with light brown hair. The victim has several surgical scars, including a vertical scar on the lower abdomen, a circular scar on the stomach, and several scars on her right torso.

Police said no signs of trauma were visible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or vial email: derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case no. 077564-2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s