DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are no closer to identifying a dead woman found last week in a drainage culvert near 10200 Bruton Road.
She’s a black female in her mid-50s to early 60s, 5’06” with light brown hair. The victim has several surgical scars, including a vertical scar on the lower abdomen, a circular scar on the stomach, and several scars on her right torso.
Police said no signs of trauma were visible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or vial email: derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case no. 077564-2019.