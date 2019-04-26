  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:birthday, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, Cute, Dallas Zoo, DFW News, Giraffe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A star in his own right, Dallas Zoo’s littlest giraffe named after Cowboys tight end Jason Witten — ‘Witten’ has turned one.

At nearly 8 feet tall, weighing 744 pounds, Witten is celebrating his birthday weekend in-style.

Witten has integrated very well into his herd, becoming fast friends with everyone, including his keepers who he loves to follow around (especially if they have treats). (credit: Dallas Zoo)

The zoo said he  won’t reach his full height, of up to 18 feet tall, until he’s about 9 years old.

Witten has integrated very well into his herd, becoming fast friends with everyone, including his keepers who he loves to follow around (especially if they have treats). The sweet giraffe often lowers his head so they can give him scratches on his ossicones.

His handlers say he has one of the biggest personalities of any calf they’ve ever had! He’s very much like dad Tebogo, who is always the star of the show, according to the zoo.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s