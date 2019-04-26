DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A star in his own right, Dallas Zoo’s littlest giraffe named after Cowboys tight end Jason Witten — ‘Witten’ has turned one.
At nearly 8 feet tall, weighing 744 pounds, Witten is celebrating his birthday weekend in-style.
The zoo said he won’t reach his full height, of up to 18 feet tall, until he’s about 9 years old.
Witten has integrated very well into his herd, becoming fast friends with everyone, including his keepers who he loves to follow around (especially if they have treats). The sweet giraffe often lowers his head so they can give him scratches on his ossicones.
His handlers say he has one of the biggest personalities of any calf they’ve ever had! He’s very much like dad Tebogo, who is always the star of the show, according to the zoo.