FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys started their final day of the NFL Draft by picking a possible backup for star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Memphis’ Tony Pollard was chosen with the 128th pick overall pick in the fourth round.
Dallas considered the spot behind Elliott an offseason priority after not bringing back seldom-used Rod Smith.
Pollard also has potential as a return man after tying the FBS career record with seven kickoff returns for touchdowns.
After trading back, Dallas’ next pick was in the fifth round, where they chose Miami cornerback Michael Jackson. The 6-1 player will look to be molded by defensive backs coach Kris Richard.
The cornerbacks position was seen as a need as players such as Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are soon entering contract years.
Several picks later, the Cowboys chose another Miami player in defensive end Joe Jackson with the 165th overall pick. He joins the team with a crowded defensive line led by star DeMarcus Lawrence, but he will look to add depth to the defense.
This story will be updated as the final day of the draft continues.