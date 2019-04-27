  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMDallas Cowboys Draft Special
    12:00 AMPaid Program
    12:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
Filed Under:163 Miles, A Walk of Reflection, Brent Wright, DFW News, fallen officers, North Richland Hills, North Texas, Walking

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas sergeant is honoring fallen officers in a special way. He’s walking 163 miles to honor the 163 officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

North Richland Hills Sgt. Brent Wright’s week-long journey to Austin began Saturday morning from the department’s police and fire memorial.

North Richland Hills Sgt. Brent Wright (Credit: CBS 11)

“It’s a mile for every officer that died in the line of duty in 2018,” Wright said.

He named his journey the “Walk of Reflection.” He said he formed the idea of the tribute when it seemed an officer was falling every week last year.

“Unfortunately that number continued to grow as the end of the year came about. So we ended up with 163 officers,” Wright said.

One of the 163 officers was Dallas officer Rogelio Santander, a three-year veteran with the department.

The community wanted to make sure to carry on Santander’s legacy after he was fatally shot by a suspect outside of a Home Depot.

Carrying on legacies is a reason why Wright is walking. Whether the officers died to gunfire, auto accidents, Sept. 11 related illnesses or other hazards of the job, Wright wants to honor them.

“Just remember, just understand, what they did. And what they died for, it meant something. And that was the whole thing I wanted to make sure that there was a legacy for them. That they were remembered. That their departments, their communities and their families understood and know that we do care. And they’re not forgotten. And their lives mattered,” he said.

Wright said he hopes to turn his “Walk of Reflection” into a well-supported tradition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s