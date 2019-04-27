  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMDallas Cowboys Draft Special
    12:00 AMPaid Program
    12:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Highland Park Apartments, Malcolm Bussey, Raymond Dupree, South Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed a 28-year-old at a south Dallas apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the shooting at the Highland Park Apartments on Highland Hills Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Raymond Dupree in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through the investigation, police believe that 37-year-old Malcolm Bussey is responsible for Dupree’s death. Police say Bussey fled the scene of the shooting in a light-colored Grand Marquis.

Malcolm Bussey (Credit: Dallas PD)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3684 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s