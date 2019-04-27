Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed a 28-year-old at a south Dallas apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they responded to the shooting at the Highland Park Apartments on Highland Hills Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Raymond Dupree in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Through the investigation, police believe that 37-year-old Malcolm Bussey is responsible for Dupree’s death. Police say Bussey fled the scene of the shooting in a light-colored Grand Marquis.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3684 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.