NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston Texans player Ryan Griffin has been arrested for drunkenly punching out a front window of a downtown Nashville hotel as the city hosts the NFL Draft, police say.
Police say the 29-year-old tight end faces charges of vandalism and public intoxication for the incident at Hotel Indigo late Friday night.
Police say hotel security followed Griffin after the window was broken, and when officers responded to the call, Griffin’s left hand and fingers were bleeding, and he appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.
Police say Griffin was physically arrested for his own safety, rather than given misdemeanor citations.
His bond was set at $1,750. Police say Griffin was released from jail Saturday morning.
Texans general manager Brian Gaine says the team is “aware of the situation.” He declined further comment.
