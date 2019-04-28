FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign a familiar name after this year’s NFL Draft.
Harvard’s Larry Allen Jr., son of Cowboys legend Larry Allen, has agreed to sign with Dallas as an undrafted free agent, DallasCowboys.com reports.
The team says Allen Jr. will join 12 to 15 other undrafted free agents before its three-day rookie minicamp starting on May 9.
Allen Jr. was a first-team All-Ivy League player last season as an offensive lineman.
The son of the Cowboys great went to high school at De La Salle in California. While at Harvard, he majored in bioengineering.
His father was drafted in 1994 by the Cowboys, where he became a legend at the offensive line spot. He retired in 2008 as a member of the team, and he later earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Allen Jr. will have a chance to earn a spot on the Cowboys’ roster to help bolster a high-powered offensive line in front of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Other undrafted free agents that Allen Jr. will join include North Texas wide receiver Jalen Guyton and Clemon offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt.