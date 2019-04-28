DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A deadly shooting at a synagogue near San Diego has left a community stricken with grief. A 60-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured when a gunman opened fire Saturday morning as worshippers celebrated the last day of Passover.
The suspect was identified as 19-year-old John Earnest, who has reportedly posted anti-Semitic comments on the Internet.
The 60-year-old victim was identified as Lori Gilbert-Kaye.
The attack also comes six months after a deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead.
Read the full statement below:
The Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance condemns the attack at the Chabad Synagogue of Poway, California, leaving one person dead and three others wounded. The attack was perpetrated by a 19 year old white male, who posted antisemitic statements on the internet. We are heartsick that such a young man could be filled with blind hatred.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and their families and the members of the Chabad community.
This despicable attack on Jewish worshippers in a synagogue on the final day of Passover comes six months to the day after the horrific shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, during which 11 people were murdered. We reject antisemitism and extremism in all forms and stand for freedom of religion and the right to worship safely.
Antisemitism is on the rise in the United States and around the world. Jewish students are threatened on our nations’ campuses, and anti-Jewish and anti-Israel social media rants appear with frightening regularity. We must stand up to combat antisemitism in all its forms.
Our abhorrence of antisemitism strengthens us in our commitment to our mission: to teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference.