DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A deadly shooting at a synagogue near San Diego has left a community stricken with grief. A 60-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured when a gunman opened fire Saturday morning as worshippers celebrated the last day of Passover.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old John Earnest, who has reportedly posted anti-Semitic comments on the Internet.

The 60-year-old victim was identified as Lori Gilbert-Kaye.

The Dallas Holocaust Museum has condemned the attack on Chabad Synagogue of Poway, saying they are “heartsick that such a young man could be filled with blind hatred.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and their families and the members of the Chabad community,” the museum said.

The attack also comes six months after a deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead.

