WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Watauga woman who was training for an Ironman race was killed last week at her home just days before the competition, her family says.

The family and friends of Susan Law made sure she was honored at the race in The Woodlands, just outside Houston.

Law’s son, Kae, said she was excited to compete and was “more than ready.”

Her dream ended last Monday when officers responded to her home over an emergency protective order and discovered her dead.

“Getting to the finish line and hearing other peoples’ names being called… ‘you’re an Ironman.’ It was hard. I wanted to yell, ‘It’s not fair!'” Kae said.

It was Kae who called 911 when he said he saw his mother’s ex-boyfriend, James Freeman, at her home on Wooddale Drive in Watauga Monday morning.

Police say when Freeman answered the door, he fired a shot at them. Officers fired back, killing him.

Kae said Freeman often threatened his mother.

“She wouldn’t go stay anywhere or leave her house because her answer was, ‘I can’t. I have to get up at 3 a.m. and swim. I have to do this.’ She was determined to finish,” Kae said.

Law’s son honored her at Saturday’s Ironman race by wearing her number. Her friend crossed the finish line for her.

Kae said it’s his wish to compete in the competition himself to honor his mother.

“I didn’t want yesterday to end, really. But now, after speaking with her coach, she knows that I want to train to finish the Ironman next year for my mom. It’s motivating at the same time. I know it’s going to be hard,” Kae said.

“When I come across the finish line, I want to hear, ‘Kae and Susan, you are an Ironman.’ I want it to be about giving that title to my mom,” he added.

The official cause of her death has not yet been released by the medical examiner.