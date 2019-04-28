DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex has lost a voice like no other.

Roger Emrich, longtime radio broadcaster for 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan and the voice of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, has died at the age of 62, his son confirmed.

“The man with the voice of God is now in heaven. Your relentless spirit, positive attitude and legacy will live forever. Love you always, Dad,” Ted Emrich tweeted.

The man with the voice of God is now in heaven. Your relentless spirit, positive attitude, and legacy will live forever. Love you always, Dad. pic.twitter.com/hutfqzdixX — Ted Emrich (@tedemrich) April 28, 2019

Roger Emrich was known as “Raj Mahal” as listeners knew his voice from radio and then as the announcer at AT&T Stadium. He previously told CBS 11: “PA was always the thing I did first, and it was always my first love.”

He became the voice of the Cowboys at their stadium in Arlington in 2011 where fans were able to hear his voice while cheering for their favorite team.

The team offered its condolences to Emrich’s family Sunday afternoon. “The #DallasCowboys would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Roger Emrich. The DFW sports world has lost a true legend. His consistent smile, warm appreciation for others and that booming voice will be missed,” the team tweeted.

The #DallasCowboys would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Roger Emrich. The DFW sports world has lost a true legend. His consistent smile, warm appreciation for others and that booming voice will be missed. pic.twitter.com/UWqb3M2VII — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 28, 2019

DFW radio personalities who knew Emrich also tweeted their reaction to his death, saying they will miss his one-of-a-kind voice.

Our great friend Roger Emrich has passed away. He was a HOFer, voice of Cowboys Stadium, High School encyclopedia and so much more. NOBODY was a better combination of memory, story-telling & comedy. Tom morning will be a full dedication to his greatness @1053thefan. Love ya pimp pic.twitter.com/t5paKw1Lb3 — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) April 28, 2019

Horrible news this morning to hear that the LEGEND – Roger Emrich – passed away last night. He always brought a smile to the morning studio. My heart goes out to Ted and his family for their loss. RIP Roger. — Roy White III (@RDubThree) April 28, 2019

So very saddened to hear about the passing of Roger Emrich, KRLD and TSN legend, the stadium voice of the Dallas Cowboys. He would love to visit with everyone when he dropped by the @KRLD newsroom. He always had time for you. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/OeryXmg86F — Brigitte Cummings (@BrigitteTweeted) April 28, 2019

If you’ve been to an @dallascowboys game @ATTStadium then you’ve heard Roger Emrich’s work on the PA. If you’ve listened to @KRLD then you know his work as a sportscaster. Roger passed away this weekend and he will be dearly missed by those of us lucky enough to be his friend. — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) April 28, 2019