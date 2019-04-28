DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex has lost a voice like no other.
Roger Emrich, longtime radio broadcaster for 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan and the voice of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, has died at the age of 62, his son confirmed.
“The man with the voice of God is now in heaven. Your relentless spirit, positive attitude and legacy will live forever. Love you always, Dad,” Ted Emrich tweeted.
Roger Emrich was known as “Raj Mahal” as listeners knew his voice from radio and then as the announcer at AT&T Stadium. He previously told CBS 11: “PA was always the thing I did first, and it was always my first love.”
He became the voice of the Cowboys at their stadium in Arlington in 2011 where fans were able to hear his voice while cheering for their favorite team.
The team offered its condolences to Emrich’s family Sunday afternoon. “The #DallasCowboys would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Roger Emrich. The DFW sports world has lost a true legend. His consistent smile, warm appreciation for others and that booming voice will be missed,” the team tweeted.
DFW radio personalities who knew Emrich also tweeted their reaction to his death, saying they will miss his one-of-a-kind voice.