NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly a dozen people are hurt after a high-speed police chase that started in Carrollton and ended with a crash Dallas.
The chase started just after 1 a.m. when Carrolton police tried to pull over a Cadillac Escalade that was thought to be linked to a business theft. The driver, who was traveling along the service road of the Dallas North Tollway, refused to stop.
The chase continued down the tollway to the LBJ Freeway. The driver took the exit at Inwood, ran a red light on the service road and t-boned an SUV that had the right of way.
Nine teenagers — all between the ages of 13 and 16 — were in the Cadillac and taken to the hospital. Two people in the SUV that was hit were also taken by ambulance to a local hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
Police are still investigating the initial theft call and working to determine if the Cadillac was involved.