ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – ACM “Artist of the Decade” Jason Aldean announced Monday his 2019 Ride All Night Tour will add a stop on Friday, Oct. 11 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Legendary rock singer Billy Joel is set to perform THE final concert there on Saturday, October 12.
Aldean is no stranger to the baseball diamond as he has hosted concerts at some of MLB’s most significant ballparks and will continue that with support from Kane Brown and Carly Pearce.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 7 at 12:00 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, click here.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. via JasonAldean.com and LiveNation.com.
“We’ve shut a few places down in our time, but never a stadium,” laughed Aldean. “But seriously, being the last Country concert ever is pretty cool and I know we’ll be sure that it’s an unforgettable night.”
According to a Texas Rangers events news release, Aldean will deliver a mix of new hits and fan favorites as he knows to choose “a pile of hits to keep a sold-out crowd singing along for 95 minutes” (The Oakland Press).
Event date subject to change per the Major League Baseball Postseason schedule. For more information, click here.