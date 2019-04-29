MELISSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People in the Collin County town of Melissa went nuts over a beaver Monday!

A sign with the Buc-ee’s beaver logo is welcoming customers to the huge new travel stop which opened along Highway 75.

A photo with a giant inflatable beaver was just the start for Erica and Michael Simon who came to celebrate a special occasion.

“Today is our 19-year-old wedding anniversary,” said customer Erica Simon.

If the couple’s anniversary lunch at the brand new Buc-ee’s in Melissa doesn’t prove how wildly popular the Texas travel stop chain is, then maybe the Anderson family’s decision to move nearby all the way from Kansas City will.

“The reason why we chose building Melissa versus Frisco and Anna is because of the Buc-ee’s, we lived near the one in Terrell and we saw how the area exploded,” said customer Lenae Anderson.

The 50,000 square foot lot along Highway 75 has 88 fuel stations and 200 employees.

But the managers, believe it or not, are most proud of their toilets.

“We are going to take the world over one clean restroom at a time,” said Dan Parkinson, New Store Opening Coordinator.

This is the fifth Buc-ee’s in North Texas and already drawing hundreds on its first day.

Meg McGonigle and her 6-year-old son Ben came to collect a basket full of Buc-ee’s staples.

“A cap gun, we’ve got carrots for the lunchbox tomorrow, you got to have your beaver nuggets, turkey toasted pecans, don’t forget the brisket and a football,” said customer Meg McGonigle.

Another Buc-ee’s will soon open in Royse City.

Two others are planned for Ennis and Waxahachie.